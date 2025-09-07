Health Dept deploys 21 medical teams in flood-prone zones

Following the directions of the district administration, Civil Surgeon Ramandeep Kaur has deployed 21 medical teams — nine in urban areas and 12 in rural areas — along with special medical camps across flood-prone zones to ensure public safety and health awareness.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and adhere to health advisories. For assistance or emergencies, the District Health Control Room can be reached at 0161-2444193 or through helplines 104 (public health) and 108 (ambulance).

The Health Department’s teams and camps are providing urgent medical care, distributing safe drinking water supplies and making people aware of prevention of water-borne diseases and other flood-related health hazards.

“Our teams are on a high alert and working around the clock to support the public. Please follow the advisories to ensure the safety of your family and community,” said Dr Kaur.

She said do drink only boiled or chlorinated water and keep it covered. Wash hands with soap, especially before meals and after using toilet. Use protective gear such as boots and gloves, if coming in contact with floodwater. Sleep under mosquito nets and wear long clothing to avoid mosquito bites. Attend health camps for check-ups, ORS packets and further advice.

Don’t walk barefoot or wade unnecessarily in floodwater. Avoid drinking unfiltered or suspicious water. Don’t leave food uncovered or consume perished food. Never allow stagnant water or garbage to accumulate near your home. Refrain from spreading unverified information or rumours.

The department will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide timely updates. Residents in affected areas are urged to act quickly and responsibly, keeping health priorities foremost during the natural emergency.