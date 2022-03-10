Health Dept honours women staff in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 9

International Women’s Day was celebrated at the Civil Hospital here today. Ludhiana Civil Surgeon SP Singh appreciated women staff of the Health Department for performing a wonderful job during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Students of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Nursing College participated in painting and speech competitions. Female employees of the Health Department, including Dr Amanpreet Kaur, Dr Manju Nahar, staff nurses Manjit Kaur, Rajwant Kaur and Sarabjit Kaur, pharmacists Kamaljit Kaur, Navjot Kaur and Sarabjit Kaur, CHO Raman Kahalo and Keshvi Bawa and Asha worker Sukhwinder Kaur were honoured,

In speech competition, the first position was won by Akashdeep Kaur, second spot by Harshpreet Kaur and the third position was bagged by Jasveer Kaur. In the painting competition, first position was won by Akashdeep Kaur, second by Harpreet Kaur and third by Kamalpreet Kaur. —