Health Dept, MC hold city-wide plantation, cleanliness drives

On World Environment Day, the Ludhiana Health Department and Municipal Corporation (MC) launched green initiatives to promote environmental awareness and public health.

Dr Vivek Kataria, Assistant Civil Surgeon, led a tree-planting ceremony at the Civil Surgeon Office, highlighting the link between environmental and human health. “Planting trees helps reduce respiratory illnesses, mitigates climate change, and promotes mental well-being,” he said. District Health Officer Dr Amarjit Kaur added that protecting the environment is essential to achieving holistic health for the community.

Meanwhile, MC Ludhiana, along with NGOs and student volunteers, organised widespread cleanliness and plantation drives across the city. Mayor Inderjit Kaur flagged off a ‘Plogathon’ on Gill Road, with over 3,000 participants collecting 1,400 kg of waste.

Drives were also held at key locations including BCM Senior Secondary School, Gandhi Nagar and Sector 32. Under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, Mayor Kaur and MLA Bhola Grewal led plantation efforts on Chandigarh Road.