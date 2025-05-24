DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Ludhiana / Health Dept monitors cases of influenza, seasonal flu as Covid resurfaces in country

Health Dept monitors cases of influenza, seasonal flu as Covid resurfaces in country

With Covid cases resurfacing, the District Health Department has started monitoring cases of influenza and seasonal flu more minutely and enhanced the sample taking activity in the district. Four cases of Covid have reported in Haryana's Faridabad and Gurugram, which...
article_Author
Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:33 AM May 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Currently, the country has over 250 active Covid-19 cases, with Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu reporting the maximum cases. File
Advertisement

With Covid cases resurfacing, the District Health Department has started monitoring cases of influenza and seasonal flu more minutely and enhanced the sample taking activity in the district. Four cases of Covid have reported in Haryana's Faridabad and Gurugram, which has further left the department on its toes.

Advertisement

Currently, the country has over 250 active Covid-19 cases, with Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu reporting the maximum cases.

District Epidemologist Sheetal Narang said they were monitoring the situation with increased vigilance now.

Advertisement

“No case has been reported in the district so far. Testing for Covid was never stopped but now, the intensity has been increased. On an average, 500 samples are tested every month. In April, 680 samples were tested. Cases even with slightest symptoms are sent for testing and those with travel history are the first ones to get checked,” she said.

Dr Narang further said people need to be cautious and get themselves tested if they observe any symptoms.

Advertisement

People’s immunity is now decreasing naturally and the rise in cases is also influenced by reduced protection from prior infections or vaccinations, increased social mixing and relaxed preventive behaviour. Seasonal effects may also play a role in amplifying transmission during certain periods.

The variant

The JN.1 variant is not entirely new, it is a sub-lineage of the omicron variant that has been circulating globally for some time and is believed to be the driver behind this surge in Covid-19 cases across Asia.

Variant of 'interest'

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a “variant of interest” due to its rapid transmission, though it has not been labelled a “variant of concern," at least for now. Its descendants, LF.7 and NB.1.8, are now under global observation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper