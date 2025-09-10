Health Dept on alert to tackle outbreak of waterborne diseases

With rains inundating low-lying areas across Ludhiana, the city has begun reporting cases of waterborne illnesses, prompting swift action from health authorities and the district administration.

The Civil Hospital has confirmed eight cases of gastroenteritis and diarrhoea from flood-affected localities including Hargobind Nagar, Moti Nagar and Giaspura. While the Health Department is monitoring the situation closely, officials have stated that the cases appear to be scattered and not yet part of a larger outbreak cluster.

In response, Punjab Cabinet Minister Dr Balbir Singh held a comprehensive review meeting on Tuesday at the Circuit House with officials from the district administration, Health Department, Municipal Corporation (MC), Indian Medical Association (IMA), and various NGOs.

Accompanied by Jagraon MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, Dr Singh emphasised the urgent need for robust medical support and preventive measures to safeguard public health.

He warned of increased risks of dengue, malaria, skin infections, fever and gastroenteritis due to widespread waterlogging and mosquito breeding.

To counter these threats, health teams will conduct door-to-door surveys across villages once floodwaters recede, educating residents on hygiene and disease prevention. Chlorine tablets are being distributed to purify water tanks and residents are being urged to eliminate stagnant water to curb mosquito proliferation.

Dr Singh directed the Municipal Corporation and Rural Development and Panchayat Department to begin immediate fumigation in the affected areas. Food safety teams have also been deployed to inspect eateries in flood-hit zones to ensure safe consumption practices.

To improve access to clean drinking water, the minister ordered the installation of reverse osmosis (RO) systems in government schools where needed and mandated chlorination of all water sources. He assured that Aam Aadmi Clinics, CHCs, PHCs, and district hospitals are stocked with essential medicines, including free treatment for snake and dog bites. Ludhiana has received 24 new doctors, with another 24 expected soon, all deployed at special health camps for immediate care.

Dr Singh encouraged residents to use the 104 state-level health helpline and called on social organisations and the IMA to adopt flood-affected families, describing it as a noble humanitarian effort. He also highlighted the Punjab government’s welfare measures, including Rs 20,000 per acre compensation for damaged crops and a policy allowing farmers along riverbanks to extract and sell sand without permits.

Following the meeting, Dr Singh flagged off a new ambulance to enhance emergency services in flood-affected communities.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain issued a public health advisory urging residents to drink boiled or chlorinated water and eliminate stagnant water from homes and streets. He stressed the importance of early medical intervention, especially for children showing symptoms of vomiting or diarrhoea, and reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to public safety.