Health Dept pulls up socks, prepares to tackle dengue

Ludhiana, May 5

The Health Department has pulled up its socks and started making preparations to tackle any possible dengue spread in the district. Awareness is being created at the disease hotspots so that people start adopting precautions and do not let the disease spread.

Checking for dengue larvae has already been started by the department. They were found at 33 places last month. Eighteen anti-larvae teams are on duty to detect the breeding grounds of mosquitoes.

“The department has already started preparing for dengue spread in advance. We have appointed teams to detect any hotspots. People should keep their surroundings clean and not let water stagnate around their houses. They should not keep any old tyres, trays or tumblers in the open to avoid their filling with water,” Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said.

There are a number of hotspots where there is an outbreak every year. The high-risk areas in Ludhiana (Urban) include Kailash Chowk, Bhamia Road, Chander Nagar, Janta Nagar, Model town, Basti Jodhewal, Ashapuri, Civil Lines, Kundanpuri, Sua Road, Haibowal Kalan, EWS colony, Shimlapuri, Salem Tabri, Shivpuri and Giaspura.

Residents should observe Friday as ‘dry day’ and empty their coolers and change water in flower pots, the Civil Surgeon said. Last year, more than 1,000 cases of dengue were reported in the district and six people had lost their lives to the disease.

