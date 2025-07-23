DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / Health Dept raid leads to conviction in bribery case

Health Dept raid leads to conviction in bribery case

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:22 AM Jul 23, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
A case registered under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act here has culminated in a conviction, marking a victory for healthcare enforcement.

On April 24, 2023, Health Department officials conducted a successful raid at a Ludhiana private hospital where an illegally operating ultrasound machine was seized in violation of the PCPNDT guidelines. During the operation, the suspect, Manmohan Pal, offered a Rs 10-lakh bribe to Dr Harpreet Singh, who was leading the raid and handed over Rs 5 lakh in cash on the spot.

Showing exemplary professionalism, Dr Singh surrendered the cash to the police, prompting an FIR against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On Tuesday, the court found Manmohan guilty in the case. The outcome has been received with appreciation by medical and legal circles, highlighting the importance of ethical enforcement in safeguarding public health frameworks.

