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Home / Ludhiana / Health Dept steps up efforts as malaria, dengue cases surface in Ludhiana

Health Dept steps up efforts as malaria, dengue cases surface in Ludhiana

At least 29 malaria and nine dengue cases have been reported in Ludhiana district

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:32 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Larvae in stagnant water in Ludhiana. Photo: Inderjeet Verma
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Monsoon is here and the Health Department has intensified its drive against mosquito-borne diseases. Till now, 29 malaria and nine dengue cases have been reported in the district. Keeping in view the rainy season, Health Department has intensified its special anti-dengue campaign across the district, which focusses on dengue-larval surveillance, anti-larval activities and public awareness to prevent the spread of dengue.

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During the recent campaign, the Health Department teams visited 259 government and private hospitals, clinics and offices. In addition, 289 localities were covered, 8,824 houses were inspected and 21,945 water containers were examined for the presence of dengue larvae.

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Anti-larval measures were immediately carried out wherever mosquito larvae were detected. Health workers also motivated residents to prevent water stagnation in and around their homes and to clean coolers, flower pots, old tyres, overhead water tanks and other water-holding containers at least once a week.

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As part of the campaign, a dengue awareness camp was organised at Chet Singh Nagar, where the mass media and anti-larva teams educated residents about dengue symptoms, preventive measures and the importance of seeking timely medical treatment. People were informed that the aedes mosquito, which spreads dengue, breeds in clean stagnant water and bites during the daytime. Pamphlets containing information on dengue prevention were also distributed.

Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, Ramandeep said that the Health Department was working to prevent dengue through continuous surveillance, anti-larval activities and awareness campaigns across the district.

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She appealed to the public to cooperate with Health Department teams and observe a weekly “dry day” by emptying and cleaning all water-holding containers to prevent mosquito breeding. He also urged citizens to join the Health Department’s campaign, “Har Shukarvaar - Dengue te Vaar,” by taking a few minutes every Friday to inspect, empty and clean all water containers in and around their homes.

She further advised that anyone experiencing symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, body aches, pain in the eyes or skin rashes should immediately consult the nearest government health facility or a qualified doctor and avoid self-medication.

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