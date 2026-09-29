Health Dept steps up efforts to curb dengue in Ludhiana

Two days after the Health Department identified 42 fresh dengue cases, the authorities have widened the surveillance net and started inspecting government and private offices, along with houses, to check mosquito breeding.

On Monday, the department conducted an extensive anti-dengue surveillance and larvae-checking campaign across the district, visiting 255 areas and inspecting 5,478 houses.

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A total of 13,855 water-holding containers were thoroughly checked and dengue mosquito larvae were found in 21 containers at 17 houses. Necessary preventive measures were taken by the field teams.

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Besides residential surveillance, the teams visited 236 government and private offices, where premises were inspected for stagnant water and other potential breeding sites. The staff, officials and residents were sensitised to the importance of regular checking and maintaining a clean and dry environment.

Civil Surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said dengue prevention required sustained efforts and active cooperation from every section of society.

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“The Health Department is continuously strengthening surveillance and preventive activities to check the spread of dengue. However, prevention of dengue is a collective responsibility. I appeal to residents, government departments, private offices and institutions to regularly inspect their premises and immediately remove any stagnant water, as even a small amount of accumulated water can become a breeding ground for dengue mosquitoes. Cooperation with health teams and timely reporting of suspected breeding sites can play an important role in protecting our communities,” she added.