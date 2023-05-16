Health experts urge caution as mercury soars above 40°C

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, May 15

According to the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, the maximum recorded temperature in the district has reached 40.2°C. Although the weather has been predicted to remain cloudy tomorrow, with a possibility of gusty winds, health experts have urged caution amid rising temperatures. They have asked the people to remain hydrated.

The maximum temperature recorded today reached 40.2°C while a minimum temperature of 22.2°C was recorded by the meteorological centre.

According to weather experts, no change in maximum temperature will be observed during the next five days in the state.

The Health Department has asked people to stay hydrated and take measures to keep themselves safe from the heatwave in the next few days.

Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said a heatwave is declared when the temperature goes above 40°C. A heatwave can lead to several diseases, she added.

Dr Hitinder said the temperature is at highest during May and June and everyone should take care of themselves during this high-risk period. They should follow the weather forecast and avoid going out during the afternoon, she added.

The doctor said newborn babies, pregnant women, senior citizens and obese people come under the high-risk category and have more chances of suffering a heat stroke in the absence of precautions.