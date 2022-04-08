Health Fest for Divyangjan at GNPS

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 7

A large number of ‘special’ children drawn from different parts of the state took part in the Health Fest for Divyangjan, held at Guru Nanak Public School (GNPS), Sarabha Nagar, here today.

The function was organised by Special Olympics Bharat Punjab with the help of the school and in collaboration with the District Special Association, Ludhiana, to commemorate the 75th Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Patrick Herbert, Counsel General, Canada, was the chief guest on the occasion while Varinder Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, was the guest of honour.

Surinder Singh, president, Special Olympics Bharat Punjab, welcomed the guests. He said around 75,000 special children from all over the country had participated so far in this event held in 75 cities. Over 7,500 children took part in marathon to make their way to the Guiness Book of World Records, he added.

Special children, were screened during dental and nutrition check-up held on the occasion. They also participated in the marathon. A cultural programme was also organised on the occasion. Popular Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi performed and children joined him on the stage to make it a memorable event.

Office-bearers of the organising committee, including Anil Goyal, Ashok Arora and Col Karaminder Singh (retd), besides other dignitaries were present at the festival. —