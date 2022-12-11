Health Note: Conclave on new biology-driven research

Ludhiana, December 10
Oswal Cancer Conclave was held today on the topic “New biology driven research and treatment of carcinoma endometrium” at Mohandai Oswal College of Nursing, Mohandai Oswal Hospital.
Expressing his concern at the conclave over rising number of cancer patients across the country Sanjeev Arora, Rajya Sabha MP, stressed on creating more awareness for early diagnosis and treatment of the deadly disease.
Arora, who was the chief guest at the conclave, said there were 30 million cancer patients across the country and nearly two million patients were added every year. He said the actual number of cancer patients could be more.
