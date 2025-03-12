Health notes

CMC gets upgraded gastro suite

Ludhiana: Christian Medical College and Hospital recently inaugurated its state-of-the-art upgraded and renovated advanced gastroenterology suite, which will enhance the hospital’s capabilities in the diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal disorders. The newly established suite is equipped with cutting-edge diagnostic and therapeutic technology.

colleague remembered

Ludhiana: The medical fraternity came together for a heartfelt musical evening, ‘Symphony in Stethoscope,’ in remembrance of Dr Praveen C Sobti, a doctor, mentor, and music enthusiast. The event, organised at Ishmeet Academy, was attended by Dr Sobti’s colleagues, friends, and admirers, who celebrated her life through soulful melodies and touching tributes. Senior doctors and colleagues shared anecdotes, highlighting her compassionate nature and unwavering dedication to patient care. The performances at the event included a blend of classical, Bollywood, retro, and contemporary songs, featuring solo and duet acts. One of the standout moments of the night was a group medley performed by a team of doctors, receiving thunderous applause from the audience. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Daljit Singh, a senior paediatrician and a passionate singer, said, “Music has the power to heal not just patients but also doctors. Events like these remind us of the joy of creativity and the bonds we share beyond the hospital walls.”

initiatives for antenatal women

Ludhiana: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and the Department of Dietetics at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised a special event to honour antenatal women and promote good nutritional practices among them. Gift hampers were distributed to expectant mothers at the OPD and ward, symbolising care and support for their well-being during pregnancy. As part of the celebrations, a book titled ‘First Book of Our Baby’ was launched by Bipin Gupta, secretary, DMC&H managing society. This special book, designed to capture and preserve precious memories of the baby, aims to create a lasting bond between the mother and child.

Dr Amanpreet new dist health offr

Ludhiana: Dist Dr Amanpreet Kaur joined as the District Health and Family Welfare Officer in Ludhiana on Saturday. Prior to this, she was appointed as a medical specialist at Ludhiana Civil Hospital for eight years. Dr Amanpreet has also served at the Community Health Centres in Koom Kalan and Manupur and at Faridkot Medical College.