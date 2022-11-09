Health notes: 96 slice CT scan at super speciality hospital

Latest generation 96 slice Siemens CT scan started at Sobti Neuro and Super Specialty Hospital, Ludhiana. Madan Lal Bagga, Gurpreet Singh Gogi and Pappi Prasher, MLAs from Ludhiana, graced the occasion. They appreciated the efforts of Dr Manoj K Sobti for serving the public for the last 35 years. Dr Sobti said the CT scan installed at the hospital had a very high resolution with excellent accuracy and very minimal radiation. Whole body CT scan can be done with this machine which is very useful for patients with multiple problems as it can detect disease or injury in any part of the body.
