Health notes: Students apprised of balanced diet

Ludhiana: Health Department is holding special awareness seminars on balanced diet in city-based colleges and schools to make students aware about the importance of balance and nutritious diet. One such seminar was organised at Government College for Girls. Speaking on the occasion, Civil Surgeon Dr Pardeep Mohindra said a balanced diet is crucial for overall health as it provides the necessary nutrients to maintain proper body functions, prevent malnutrition, boost the immune system, manage weight and reduce the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular disease and certain cancers. “Apart from having a balanced diet, it is very important to do physical exercise for 30 to 45 minutes daily,” said Dr Mohindra.

Awareness drive on tobacco

Ludhiana: The district Health Department held held an awareness drive to educate vendors and general public on issues related to chewable tobacco and other tobacco products. Mass Media Officer Parminder Singh along with the team sensitised vendors and general public about the ill-affects of tobacco. Vendors were made aware that it is illegal to sell tobacco to a person aged below 18. He emphasised that nicotine can trigger anxiety, insomnia, irritability and depression, particularly among youth. “Smoking can lead to ongoing complications and long-term effects on your body systems. While smoking can increase your risk of certain health conditions over years, like glaucoma, cancer and issues with blood clotting, some of the bodily effects happen immediately,” he added.