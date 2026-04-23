Health officials caution locals as temp hovers around 40°C in Ludhiana

With the temperature hovering around 40 degrees Celsius, Health Department officials sounded an alarm and urged locals to take precautions against the extreme heat.

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They recommend staying hydrated, avoiding direct exposure to sun during peak hours, wearing light clothing and checking in on vulnerable people, such as children and the elderly, for reducing risks of heat-related ailments.

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Dr Ramandeep Kaur, Civil Surgeon, said a heatwave can lead to dehydration, exhaustion and heatstroke, particularly among vulnerable groups.

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According to her, the people who face the highest risk include those over 60 years of age, children, pregnant women, individuals with heart disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses, and people working outdoors, such as labourers, farmers and construction workers.

The residents have been advised to stay indoors between noon and 3 pm, when the sun is at its peak. Adequate intake of fluids, including water, ORS, lemon water, lassi and buttermilk, was strongly recommended.

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While stepping outdoors, locals were urged to wear light-coloured and loose clothing, and covering the head with a cloth or cap to reduce exposure to the sun.

According to the officials, light meals with seasonal fruits and vegetables should be preferred, and alcohol, caffeinated drinks and spicy or heavy food must be avoided to prevent dehydration.

For those working outdoors, tasks should be scheduled during early morning or evening hours, if possible. Frequent breaks under shade and regular water intake are essential to stay hydrated and reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Ayurveda experts recommend incorporating natural cooling agents into the diet. Drinks such as coconut water, aloe vera juice and herbal infusions with mint or coriander help regulate body temperature and prevent dehydration. Foods like cucumber, watermelon, musk melon and leafy greens help reduce excess heat in the body. Including these natural coolants, alongside traditional fluids like buttermilk and lassi, can provide extra protection against heat stress while supporting overall digestive health, the Ayurveda experts said.

In case of symptoms such as dizziness, fever, vomiting or unconsciousness, the affected person should be immediately moved to a cooler or shaded place, given water and taken to the nearest health centre for medical attention.

Government health facilities here are equipped with ORS, medicines and emergency services to handle heatwave-related cases. Residents are encouraged to seek help promptly if needed.