Health team raids clinic, quack held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 22

Following a complaint filed by the Senior Medical Officer of the Civil Hospital, Koom Kalan, a man has been arrested for allegedly running a health clinic at Meharban without the required registration certificate. A total of 20 medicines of different companies were also seized from the clinic of the suspect, identified as Parmod Kumar, a resident of Harkrishan Vihar, here.

Senior Medical Officer Puneet Juneja complained to the police that he, along with his team, had conducted a raid on the clinic run by an unqualified person.

The suspect failed to show the registration certificate required to run the clinic, he alleged.

A case under Sections 15 (2) B, 419, and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Meharban police station against him. SI Davinder Singh is investigating the matter.