Health workers yet to get swine flu jab

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 9

After a 58-year-old woman was diagnosed with swine flu, special corners have been assigned for isolation of patients suffering from the flu at Civil Hospital, here. With the number of patients presenting with symptoms of influenza rising, it is a cause for concern that healthcare workers are yet to be vaccinated against the flu. Every year healthcare workers are vaccinated against the flu.

Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said they were yet to receive stock of the vaccines. “Once the vaccines are received, the health staff will receive the jab ,” she said.

A nurse from Civil Hospital said that cases of people suffering from influenza like illness are on the rise. “We receive patients with symptoms similar to swine flu, on a daily but the department has failed to vaccinate the staff on time. We are trying to protect ourselves by wearing masks and gloves,” she added.

As the cases of dengue have been falling, the threat of swine flu looms large now, with one positive case having been confirmed. “The staff should ideally have been vaccinated in October, but the department has failed to do so,” said a doctor from Civil Hospital on the condition of anonymity.