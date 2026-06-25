DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Healthcare paralysed as officers continue strike in Ludhiana

Healthcare paralysed as officers continue strike in Ludhiana

article_Author
Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:02 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A protester speaks at the sit-in by community health officers on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Healthcare services in the district, especially the rural areas, have been paralysed as the strike by community health officers (CHOs) entered the third day today. There are 260 posts of CHOs, of which 238 posts are filled and 90 per cent of them are working in rural areas.

Advertisement

CHOs are posted at the community health centres, primary health centres, sub-centres and Ayushman Arogya Kendras. Today was the third day of their strike, which left patients without essential services. As a result of the strike, routine checkups, vaccination drives and preventive care was suspended. This has left rural communities vulnerable as CHOs form the backbone of primary healthcare in villages.

Advertisement

In Ludhiana, the striking CHOs staged a sit-in outside the Civil Surgeon’s office, demanding redress of their grievances. Union leaders have announced a state-level protest on July 2, signalling an escalation in the confrontation. The strike is expected to intensify if the authorities fail to respond to the demands of the health officers.

Advertisement

Patients dependent on affordable care are now forced to travel long distances or pay higher costs for treatment. “We have nowhere else to go for basic treatment,” one villager said, highlighting the effects of the standoff.

“I walked nearly 5 km to reach the Ayushman Arogya Kendra, only to find the gates locked. My blood pressure medicines are finished, and now I don’t know where to go. This strike has left us helpless,” said Balkar Singh from Phullanwal village.

Advertisement

“My wife is in the last months of pregnancy, and the CHC was our only hope for regular checkups. With the centre closed, we are worried about her safety. The government must listen to these health workers before more families suffer,” said a worried Harjit Singh from a village near Jodhan.

Striking CHOs argue that their demands have been ignored for months, leaving them with no choice, but to go on strike.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts