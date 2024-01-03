Healthcare Seminar at BCM arya

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A team of medical experts from Aykai Hospital orchestrated a comprehensive educating experience tailored for BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School educators. The event commenced with pan exploration of critical healthcare topics, including prostate cancer, kidney diseases, and post-COVID precautions, provided educators with essential knowledge for their and their students’ well-being. Dr Baldev Singh Aulakh, a renowned urologist, began by elucidating causes of prostate cancer, offering an understanding of the risk factors and preventive measures of the disease.

PAU scholar second at GRISAAS

Charanjeet Kaur, a PhD student in the Department of Biochemistry, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), secured second position in poster presentation during the 7th International Conference on “Global Research Initiatives for Sustainable Agriculture and Allied Sciences (GRISAAS-2023)”. She was awarded for her poster presentation on the topic “Valorisation of agricultural by-product to bio-product: A comparative methodology for leaf protein concentrate production” authored jointly by Charanjeet Kaur and Dr Surekha Bhatia.

