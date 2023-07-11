Hearing adjourned till July 17

Legal Correspondent
Ludhiana, July 10
The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Dr Ajit Atri today adjourned the hearing in the alleged transportation tender scam involving former Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu till July 17. The charges were yet to be framed against the suspects.
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) in November 2022 had filed a voluminous chargesheet containing around 1,556 pages against the former minister, contractor Telu Ram and commission agent Krishan Lal in the local court.
The former minister was arrested on August 22, 2022, on the charges of alleged cheating and indulging in corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act in an FIR registered at the VB police station against the contractor and others.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Downpour, death, devastation in North
Toll 30 | PM takes stock of situation | 39 NDRF teams deploy...
Yamuna, Ghaggar swollen, Haryana's low-lying areas hit; 6 killed
10,000 acres of fields submerged in Karnal
4 flood-hit rescued in Kathua; Srinagar highway remains shut
Washed away by rain, 60-metre Chamba-Seri stretch being repa...