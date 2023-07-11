Hearing adjourned till July 17

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, July 10

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Dr Ajit Atri today adjourned the hearing in the alleged transportation tender scam involving former Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu till July 17. The charges were yet to be framed against the suspects.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) in November 2022 had filed a voluminous chargesheet containing around 1,556 pages against the former minister, contractor Telu Ram and commission agent Krishan Lal in the local court.

The former minister was arrested on August 22, 2022, on the charges of alleged cheating and indulging in corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act in an FIR registered at the VB police station against the contractor and others.