Heart-wrenching scenes: 8-month-old cremates his parents, grandmother

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, May 1

Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed at the cremation ground in Giaspura here on Monday when an 8-month-old infant, Yug, performed the last rites of his mother Preeti (31), father Sourav (35) and grandmother Kamlesh Goyal. Though the child lit the pyre of his parents with the help of his uncle, he was unaware about what tragedy had struck his family.

The baby was held by his uncle (his father’s elder brother) while performing the last rites.

The trio breathed their last in the gas leak tragedy reported on the Sua road, Giaspura. Sourav owned a grocery store near the incident site.

When the toxic gas spread from the manhole located outside their store, Sourav, his wife and mother become unconscious. In no time, they died on the spot. While Yug, Sourav’s son, also suffered some health problems, he had survived as he was shifted to a safer place by one of their neighbours. Even Sourav’s brother Gaurav (50) also became unconscious but he too survived.

Area residents, who went to the cremation ground to attend the cremation, were also inconsolable.

Yug’s aunt Kiran said now the child would be taken care of by his uncle Gaurav and his wife. Kiran assured that Yug’s uncle would try to look after the child who lost his parents at this age in the best possible way.

Meanwhile, the kin of the deceased had lambasted the state government for announcing a meagre compensation of Rs 2 lakh. “The announced ex-gratia is like peanuts and it will not serve any purpose. The government should increase the compensation amount and should also sponsor his entire education,” they said.