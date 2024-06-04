Heatwave adds to passengers’ woes at unkempt railway station

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 3

Passengers at the city railway station were a harried lot due to the rising heat. Although most of the trains were on schedule today, some were delayed. Passengers had to spend hours waiting for their trains at untidy platforms in this heat.

Notably, the train traffic was badly hit yesterday due to a derailment at New Sirhind railway station.

As per details procured from the Railway Department, Jammu-Tawi Express was running around 18 hours late. Even yesterday, this train was running around eight hours behind schedule. Sachkhand Express and the Begampura train were running 2.30 behind schedule. Garib Rath was running five hours late and New Delhi-Amritsar Express was 5.40 hours late.

Raman Kumar, a passenger, said he had to reach Delhi to take part in the marriage function of his relative but his train (New Delhi-Amritsar) was delayed by over six hours.”We are forced to spend hours at the unsanitary platforms. Even the washrooms here are unhygienic, add to that the prevailing heatwave. The situation is taxing,” added Kumar.

Suresh Arora, another passenger, said cold water, a basic need in this scorching heat, is not available at the railway station. Though filtered water, at low cost, is available at special counters set up by the IRCTC, they are often crowded thus, all passengers cannot refill their bottles during the trains’ brief halt.

During a visit to the railway station, some passengers were seen sleeping on the platforms with their kids, while others made line for the enquiry counter to know about their train’s journey status.

