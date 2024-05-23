Heatwave: Adjust working hours, agri varsity expert tells farmers

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, May 22

The rising heat has affected life in the industrial hub of state with mercury sizzling at 41.9°C on Wednesday. However, today’s temperature was a little less than what it was yesterday, at 42.8 degree Celsius, yet the heat was unbearable. According to the Met Department, there will be no respite from the heat in the coming days with mercury expected to soar further north and cross 45 degree Celsius mark.

Dr PK Kingra, Head, Department of Climate Change and Agriculture Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University, said: “Two or three days back, we noted 43.8°C which could be the hottest day of the month for Ludhiana. There is also no possibility of Western Disturbance, therefore, no chance of rainfall in the coming days. In the next few days, in fact more intense heatwave may prevail,” added Kingra.

With the IMD issuing red alert for the next five to six days, it is advisable for the farmers to adjust their working hours, because of intense heat from 11 am to 4 pm. They should work before 11 am or after 4 pm. The same applies to those who go out in the open during the sun hours, said Kingra. To prevent dehydration, one should have enough intake of water and take the required diet to stay healthy amid rising temperature, he said.

Meanwhile, due to the heat wave, most markets wore a deserted look. Roads where people roam around in large numbers were seen mostly deserted on Wednesday.

