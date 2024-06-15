Heatwave conditions to continue

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 14

Ludhiana today experienced a maximum of 45.1°C while the minimum stood at 28.1°C as recorded by Indian Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh.

Taking care of animals during heatwave Move them to shade immediately, preferably somewhere breezy

Offer plenty of cool clean water

Increase air movement around them. This can be done with fans, coolers or air conditioners

An orange alert for heatwave has been issued for Ludhiana for Saturday and weather is expected to remain dry with severe heatwave conditions.

In these conditions it becomes difficult to survive not only for the humans but for animals as well. Heat stress can have significant impact on production and animal welfare.

“Managing animals in high temperatures requires good planning. Keeping an eye on the weather forecast and developing a plan for the day is essential to ensure that animals have sufficient shade and water during heatwave. Extreme heat causes significant stress for all animals,” said experts from Punjab Agricultural University.

The provision of plentiful clean, cool water and shade is essential. Animals need to be provided with shelter during extended periods of extreme temperatures, added the experts.

