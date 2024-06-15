Heatwave conditions to continue

Ludhiana, June 14
Ludhiana today experienced a maximum of 45.1°C while the minimum stood at 28.1°C as recorded by Indian Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh.
Taking care of animals during heatwave
- Move them to shade immediately, preferably somewhere breezy
- Offer plenty of cool clean water
- Increase air movement around them. This can be done with fans, coolers or air conditioners
An orange alert for heatwave has been issued for Ludhiana for Saturday and weather is expected to remain dry with severe heatwave conditions.
In these conditions it becomes difficult to survive not only for the humans but for animals as well. Heat stress can have significant impact on production and animal welfare.
“Managing animals in high temperatures requires good planning. Keeping an eye on the weather forecast and developing a plan for the day is essential to ensure that animals have sufficient shade and water during heatwave. Extreme heat causes significant stress for all animals,” said experts from Punjab Agricultural University.
The provision of plentiful clean, cool water and shade is essential. Animals need to be provided with shelter during extended periods of extreme temperatures, added the experts.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian elections victory for democratic world: PM Modi at G7
Bats for ending tech monopoly, cites its use in biggest poll...
PM Modi and Meloni review progress of India-Italy strategic partnership
Discuss India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor
Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to Jammu and Kashmir
Decision before PM’s June 21 visit | Assets of terror sympat...
BJP can topple Bhagwant Mann govt in Punjab anytime: Charanjit Singh Channi
Says Sikhs have forgiven Congress
Lord Ram didn’t let ‘arrogant’ BJP secure majority: RSS leader Indresh Kumar
Not Sangh view, ties with party same as before: RSS