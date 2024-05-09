Heatwave hits students, teachers attending evening school

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, May 8

The temperature is hovering around 40 degrees in the region and in days to come, it is expected to rise further. In this scorching heat, the worst sufferers are government school students, attending the evening session. These students attend classes between 12.30 pm and 5.30 pm and thus suffer the worst of the heatwave.

Talking to The Tribune, a principal of a government school here said there were around 500 students attending the evening session. “They come from humble backgrounds and thus cannot afford four wheelers. Many come on bicycles while others are dropped by their parents on either two wheelers or bicycles, and by the time we start taking the classes, they look exhausted because of severe heat. We are okay with the timings when the weather is good but severe conditions, either cold or hot, prove harmful for the students and staff. Yesterday, a student was given first aid as her nose started bleeding due to excessive heat,” added the principal.

A senior teacher of a school near Bharat Nagar Chowk said the school had over 1,200 students of which about 300 are in pre-primary, nursery classes. “Toddlers cannot bear much heat; they look tired and don’t feel like studying in this weather. Many of them come with their parents on bikes while others come on foot. For everyone, these school hours feel odd because of the heat wave. We fear for the health of our children,” rued the teacher.

Ludhiana has numerous government schools which provide an evening session. These include Government School, PAU; Government School, Cemetery Road; Government School, Jawahar Nagar camp; Government Multipurpose School; Government School near Chander Nagar and Government School, Miller Ganj.

“It becomes very difficult to sit in classrooms in this weather, and if the windows are kept open, hot wind blows in. The state government should do something to provide relief to both the students and teachers,” said Anchal, a Class XI student.

