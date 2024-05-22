Heatwave: Some private schools remain open despite orders

Ludhiana, May 21
Over a dozen schools in the district, both in the city and in the periphery areas were opened today despite the strict instructions by the state government to shut the schools keeping in mind the prevailing weather conditions.
DEO Harjinder Singh said as soon as he got to know about these schools he asked to close them for the holidays. The DEO has also written to the DC regarding this issue.
Apart from these 10 schools, mentioned by the DEO, there are some private schools, which opened for some time. A private school principal said, “We had to provide books and bags to the students and by 11.30 am, we closed the school. From tomorrow, there will be holidays.”
At the same time, the sudden closure of schools by the state government has not gone well with several private schools and parents. Shruti, whose son is in Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sarabha Nagar, said he was in the middle of exams, when the announcement of closure of all the schools was made.
“They can do this in government schools, from where teaching and non-teaching staff are put on election duties. But in the private schools, there are ACs, fans, generators and we wanted our children to take the exams. They will not enjoy the vacation and will be stressed about the exams that will take place now immediately after the summer break. Moreover, in CBSE, it is mandatory to attend school for around 210 days, like this, the condition will not be fulfilled as earlier, during the floods, the government had declared holidays,” Shruti added.
Private school managements voiced these directions were suitable for government schools, where there was no staff to teach the students due to election duties, but for private schools, the forced closure was unnecessary.
