Heavy bridal season keeps wedding industry busy in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, November 8

If the survey carried out by the Confederation of All-India Traders (CAIT) is any indication, the country is set to witness over 32 lakh weddings from November 4 to December 14. The bridal season is keeping the wedding and allied industry busy in the city as well. Be it decorators or make-up artists, prior appointments are being made to avoid last minute confusions and everyone hopes to see a good business in the coming days.

Banquet hall and resort owners also maintain that from November 4 to December 14, they are expecting a good wedding season.

Kishan Thakur from ‘Whistling Woods’ said the industry expects better business this year.

“From November 4 to December 14, almost all resorts in the city are booked. We are expecting better business after the Covid period,” Thakur said.

A leading make-up artist in the city, wishing not to be named, said if the CAIT survey is to be believed, the wedding industry is set to make business of around Rs 3.75 lakh crores in the country this wedding season.

“I have got bumper bookings till mid-December. Each day, I receive pre-bookings of 8-10 brides,” the artist said.

Flower decorators, live bands, DJs, etc., have also already been booked by residents ahead of the season. Geetanjli, a resident of Civil Lines, said during the pandemic, her daughter was married in the presence of only 50 persons and everyone was of the view of having simpler marriages. “Relatives and close friends say simple marriages are just appropriate. However, now when the pandemic is over, lavish weddings have again become a routine affair,” she said.