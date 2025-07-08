Heavy rain brings city to standstill, waterlogging chokes key roads

Rain lashed Ludhiana on Monday, flooding major roads and underpasses, and leaving commuters stranded in knee-deep water. The city recorded 53.8 mm rainfall, with the maximum temperature recorded at 32.4°C and minimum at 28.4°C, according to the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology of the Punjab Agricultural University.

Ferozepur Road, South City underpass and Lodi Club underpass were among the worst-hit areas, where several cars and two-wheelers broke down. “It was chaos near the Grand Walk on Ferozepur Road. Water was being splashed everywhere, and I had to wade through it just to get to the other side,” said Navdeep Singh, a local commuter.

At the South City underpass, the situation was no better. “My car stopped in the middle of the underpass. The water was up to the car doors. I had to call friends to help push it out,” shared Harpreet Kaur, a resident of Pakhowal Road.

Ravneet Arora’s, a local resident, said, “The rain was a welcome break from the scorching heat, but as we stepped out to enjoy rain and a little snack break, we got stuck in a long traffic jam as roads were submerged under water. Going out on a rainy day was the worst decision made today.”

Another city resident Gurbir Singh voiced frustration over persistent waterlogging at the Lodhi Club underpass, which he believed pointed to a structural flaw. “Even a light rain leaves the underpass flooded,” he said, adding that the authorities concerned should have addressed the issue long ago. Unfortunately, the newly built South City underpass faces the same problem — both becoming impassable during the monsoon due to poor drainage system.

Despite Ludhiana’s Smart City status, residents say the civic body has failed to learn from past mistakes. Experts and locals alike have repeatedly called for separate storm water drainage system and better planning, especially in low-lying and heavy-traffic areas. The situation not only disrupts daily commuting, but also raises questions about the quality and foresight needed for infrastructure projects in the city.