Heavy rain brings relief, disruption across Ludhiana

Ludhiana woke up to a dramatic change in weather on Sunday as the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, recorded 24.6 mm of rainfall in the morning, with the minimum temperature dipping to 18.0°C, the lowest in Punjab. Many parts of the state received rain, with Ludhiana receiving the highest rain during the morning spell.

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While the showers brought respite from the scorching heat, they also disrupted normal life across the city.

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From Model Town to Civil Lines, Gill Road and Ferozepur Road, heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed the city, snapping tree branches and reducing visibility for commuters.

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“I was driving to work early in the morning, but the downpour made it almost impossible to see ahead. I had to stop twice just to be safe,” said Rajesh Sharma, a resident of Civil Lines.

The impact was most severe on the power supply. Large parts of the city faced outages as PSPCL officials confirmed that supply had to be cut off due to faults and safety concerns.

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“We had no electricity since morning, and without water supply, managing household chores has been very difficult,” said Sunita Kaur of BRS Nagar.

The rain also led to waterlogging in low-lying areas, straining the city’s drainage system. Streets turned into shallow streams, slowing traffic and inconveniencing vendors alike.

“For daily wage earners and street hawkers, this rain is more of a curse than a blessing. My cart couldn’t even move through the waterlogged lanes,” said Mohammad Irfan, a rehri vendor near Gill Road.

Dark clouds, thunder, and lightning added to the dramatic weather, painting the city in shades of grey.

“It felt like the sky was roaring. Children were scared by the loud thunderclaps,” recalled Harpreet Singh, a resident of Sarabha Nagar.

The Meteorological Department has warned that the spell of rain and thunder may continue for the next few hours. Authorities have advised residents to avoid venturing out unless necessary and to stay clear of trees and electric poles during lightning strikes.

“Relief from heat is welcome, but safety must come first,” an IMD official said.