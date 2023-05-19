 Heavy rain, storm render city residents ‘powerless’ : The Tribune India

Heavy rain, storm render city residents ‘powerless’

Supply restored in some parts by 8 am, many areas were without power till evening

Heavy rain, storm render city residents ‘powerless’

A pole damaged by storm on the Shingar Cinema road. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Tribune Reporters

Ludhiana, May 18

Heavy rain and storm that lashed the city late last night to early hours in the morning wreaked havoc on power distribution and supply network in the city with most parts of the city going ‘powerless’ for more than eight hours.

PSPCL suffers loss of Rs 1.80-cr infra

At the same time, 134 distribution transformers, 719 electric poles, one high-tension cable, a cable tower and 2.45-km length of transmission cables were damaged by heavy rain and storm. “The PSPCL has suffered a financial loss of around Rs 1.80 crore in terms of power supply infrastructure and equipment,” said SR Vashishat, SPCL Chief Engineer/Central Zone.

While power supply was restored in some parts by 8 am on Thursday, supply remained shut in many other affected areas, including posh localities, till noon or evening.

With power supply remaining elusive in major parts of the city till mid-day, the people in affected areas had to go without water supply as well in the morning and afternoon with tube wells remaining non-functional due to power failure in many localities, including Ghumar Mandi, Civil Lines, Haibowal, Green Park, Sarabha Nagar, PAU residential complex, Humbran Road, residential colonies along Ferozepur Road, Sidhwan Canal and most of busy commercial hubs and residential areas in the old city area.

15 big trees uprooted at various locations

Muncipal Corporation’s Horticulture wing official Kirpal Singh said they were informed of around 15 uprooted trees at various locations.

Claiming that staff had been deployed right at the break of dawn for rectification of line faults, repair of snapped cables, erection of uprooted electricity poles, restoration of damaged distribution transformers and fallen towers of high-tension cables, officials of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) said power supply was being restored in a phased manner and near normal supply was resumed in all affected areas by 4 pm.

An uprooted tree near Deepak Hospital in Ludhiana. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN

The officials said while the overall assessment of damage caused to power distribution infrastructure in the Central Zone was still being carried out, reports received from divisional offices indicated that in nearly 35 per cent of the total feeders (distribution lines) in Ludhiana East, Ludhiana West, Suburban and Khanna circles under the Central Zone were shut down for four to 10 hours during the day and intervening night.

At the same time, 134 distribution transformers, 719 electric poles, one high-tension cable, a cable tower and 2.45-km length of transmission cables were damaged by heavy rain and storm. “The PSPCL has suffered a financial loss of around Rs 1.80 crore in terms of power supply infrastructure and equipment,” said SR Vashishat, SPCL Chief Engineer/Central Zone.

The city experienced a tumultuous night as high-velocity winds wreaked havoc, uprooting at least 15 big trees and reportedly causing damage to a few street light poles. The storm left its mark on various areas, with reports of fallen trees and broken infrastructure.

After receiving information, the Municipal Corporation (MC) responded to the crisis, dispatching teams to clear roads obstructed by fallen trees and restore traffic movement. MC’s Horticulture wing official Kirpal Singh said they were informed of around 15 uprooted trees in locations such as Deepak Hospital Road, Jawahar Nagar Camp, Rishi Nagar, Atam Park area and Guru Nanak Pura. Their primary focus was to remove the damaged trees and reopen affected roads.

It is learnt that trees fell down in some other areas as well. Notably, the MC is yet to implement a numbering system for the trees within the city, making it challenging to identify and assess the scale of the damage accurately.

A source in the MC said a few street light poles also bore the brunt of the storm’s fury. Inder Aggarwal, a former councillor, highlighted the incident on Shingar Cinema Road where a street light pole fell due to the storm’s impact. He expressed concern that other poles might follow suit, emphasising that the concrete base of these poles had weakened over time.

Refuting the claims, MC Executive Engineer Manjitinder Singh said no street light pole broke down as a result of the high-velocity winds. A pole on Shingar Cinema Road broke down as a car had collided with it. Furthermore, another incident involved a traffic light pole near Vardhman Chowk on Chandigarh Road, which also did not fall due to the storm, he said.

Three of family injured as roof collapses

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Three members of a family of Dehliz village were injured when the roof of their house collapsed after a wall of the neighbour’s house fell on it due to high-velocity winds last night. Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh said officials had been deployed to assess the loss incurred by the family. The storm also wrecked havoc on rice shellers of the regionin Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts. The traders, said goods and fixtures worth crores were destroyed as a large number of sheds were uprooted.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

2
Punjab

Raghav and Parineeti shows gratitude to Akal Takht Jathedar for attending their engagement ceremony; post unseen pictures

3
Chandigarh

BJP's Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria dies; Haryana announces one-day state mourning

4
Punjab

Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal’s parents meet him at Dibrugarh jail

5
Nation

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar his deputy

6
Nation EXPLAINER

Why was Kiren Rijiju replaced? 'Victory of the judicial system', claims opposition

7
Punjab

High-velocity winds affect power supply in parts of Punjab

8
Nation

Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences

9
World

US court allows 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

10
Punjab

Punjab: Farmers block railway track, say compensation for land acquisition inadequate

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab Police officer slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Top News

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official

A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card,...

Rising star of Rajasthan BJP, may play bigger role in state

Rising star of Rajasthan BJP, may play bigger role in state

Meghwal’s elevation PM’s signal to SCs

In 48 hours, Centre clears names of two SC judges

In 48 hours, Centre clears names of two SC judges

PM Modi's state visit great opportunity to underscore deep India-US ties: State dept official

PM Modi's state visit great opportunity to underscore deep India-US ties: State dept official

Modi will embark on his state visit to the US next month on ...

India, US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles

India, US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles

India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US NSA Jake...


Cities

View All

Farmers block rail tracks; stage protest at Amritsar DC office

Farmers block rail tracks; stage protest at Amritsar DC office

Stop waste water release into irrigation channels, says Amritsar DC

Tarn Taran: 21-yr-old Army sepoy killed in road accident

Documentary on architectural heritage of Khalsa College screened

29 ETT teachers get job letters

Night storm renders tricity areas powerless

Night storm renders tricity areas powerless

12-hr outage in most parts of Mohali dist

Donate household articles at Chandigarh MC centres from tomorrow

Rs 132 cr spent on solid waste mgmt, NGT told

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23

Man kills tailor in Gandhi Nagar, nabbed

Man kills tailor in Gandhi Nagar, nabbed

Bus fails to halt at stop for women, driver suspended

Dist sees increase in stubble burning cases

Dist sees increase in stubble burning cases

Mann shows support for newly-elected MP Rinku

DC office employees call off pen-down strike

Sewa Kendras start issuing digital receipts for services

Chutani assumes charge as new SE

Major fire at chemical godown in Khanna

Major fire at chemical godown in Khanna

YUG initiative to involve youth in city governance launched by admn

Visitors suffer as DC office employees go on strike

Stepfather rapes minor, nabbed

Mystery shrouds youth’s death

Day after inauguration, snarl-up witnessed outside new bus stand

Day after inauguration, snarl-up witnessed outside new bus stand

Civic body demolishes illegal structures in Patiala

Sirhind residents protest MC’s failure to remove garbage from roadside

3-day capacity-building programme begins at RGNUL

Fatehgarh Sahib: Technology labs encourage active learning, says DC