Heinous crime up, overall graph down in Ludhiana Police Commissionerate this year

Murder cases up from 42 to 54, rape 115 to 131, abduction for murder cases double, robberies rise 2.5 times in 2022

Police try to stop protesters who were seeking justice after the suspicious death of a minor girl in Upkar Nagar. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, December 20

The Ludhiana Police Commissionerate has witnessed a rise in cases of heinous crime while the overall crime graph has gone down during the current year as compared to the comparative figures of 2021, officials have confirmed.

While cases of murder have shot up from 42 last year to 54 this year, rape cases have increased from 115 in 2021 to 131 in 2022. Also, cases of dacoity and abduction to murder doubled from 12 last year to 24 this year. The attempt to murder cases also witnessed a rise from 50 in 2021 to 60 in 2022 while those of robbery increased 2.5 times from 4 last year to 10 this year.

The official data compiled by the Commissionerate Police, a copy of which is with The Tribune, revealed that as many as 6,187 FIRs under 24 different heads were lodged between January 1 and November 30 this year, which were 7.16 per cent less than 6,664 criminal cases registered here during the corresponding period in 2021.

Among the major crime incidents, cases of murder registered under Section 302 of the IPC have went up from 42 in 2021 to 54 in 2022, dacoity under Sections 395 to 399, IPC, from 11 to 22, rape under Section 376, IPC, from 115 to 131, abduction to murder under Sections 364 and 365, IPC, from 12 to 24, causing hurt by means of poison under Section 328, IPC, from nil to 3, lurking house trespass or house breaking under Sections 454 to 460, IPC, from 268 to 270, robbery and voluntarily causing hurt while committing robbery under Sections 392 to 394, IPC, from 4 to 10, dishonestly receiving or retaining stolen property under Sections 411 and 412, IPC, from 312 to 411, cheating under Sections 419 and 420, IPC, from 233 to 323, and the cases of criminal breach of trust registered under Sections 406 and 409 of the IPC have increased from 13 last year to 22 this year.

While the cases registered under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act witnessed a rise from 345 in 2021 to 620 in 2022, those under various sections of the Arms Act also increased from 31 last year to 41 this year.

Cases under Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act for blackmarketing of essential goods saw an increase from 9 in 2021 to 14 in 202, those under the Explosives Act from nil to two and count of FIRs under other local and special law provisions increased from 545 last year to 813 this year.

The cases that saw a downward trend included culpable homicide under Section 304 of the IPC from 12 in 2021 to eight in 2022, causing grievous hurt under Sections 325 and 326, IPC, from 63 to 60, abduction to compel marriage under Sections 363 and 366, IPC, from 127 to 122, theft under Sections 379 to 382, IPC, from 1,453 to 1,073, voluntarily obstructing and causing hurt to public servants in discharge of official duty under Sections 332, 353 and 186, IPC, from 25 to 22 while the number of FIRs registered under other sections of the IPC went down from 2,627 last year to 1,776 this year. Besides, the Commissionerate Police registered a single case each under the Prevention of Corruption Act during both years.

