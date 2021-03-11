Helmets given to two-wheeler riders

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 11

Residents vowed to follow traffic rules and road-safety measures being advocated by the administration. An oath was taken in response to a call made by crusaders, led by Rotary Club president Ajai Jain and Ahmedgarh SDP Harwinder Singh Cheema, during seminars and workshops held in the region during the Road Safety Month being observed by the police.

Besides spreading awareness on causes and consequences of road accidents, organisers distributed helmets among two-wheeler riders who were not wearing headgear.

Kulwant Singh, convener of the event, said the administration had launched a coordinated movement to spread awareness about the need of following traffic rules to prevent road accidents involving the youth, students and children normally found violating guidelines.

Owners and authorities at various establishments were advised to sensitise the constituents of their entities to causes and consequences of reckless and unsafe driving with the help of educators from traffic wings of the police.

“With an intent to sensitise residents to the causes and consequences of reckless and unsafe driving, we have launched a coordinated movement to check traffic violation and minimise losses incurred during incidents taking place in the region,” said DSP Harwinder Singh Cheema.