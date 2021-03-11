Helmets given to two-wheeler riders

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 11
Residents vowed to follow traffic rules and road-safety measures being advocated by the administration. An oath was taken in response to a call made by crusaders, led by Rotary Club president Ajai Jain and Ahmedgarh SDP Harwinder Singh Cheema, during seminars and workshops held in the region during the Road Safety Month being observed by the police.
Besides spreading awareness on causes and consequences of road accidents, organisers distributed helmets among two-wheeler riders who were not wearing headgear.
Kulwant Singh, convener of the event, said the administration had launched a coordinated movement to spread awareness about the need of following traffic rules to prevent road accidents involving the youth, students and children normally found violating guidelines.
Owners and authorities at various establishments were advised to sensitise the constituents of their entities to causes and consequences of reckless and unsafe driving with the help of educators from traffic wings of the police.
“With an intent to sensitise residents to the causes and consequences of reckless and unsafe driving, we have launched a coordinated movement to check traffic violation and minimise losses incurred during incidents taking place in the region,” said DSP Harwinder Singh Cheema.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tibet Airlines’ plane in China veers off runway, catches fire; over 40 injured
All 113 passengers and nine crew members aboard the flight f...
No refuge to Rajapaksas, won't intervene in Sri Lankan politics: India
Central Bank Governor threatens to quit if stability not res...
Wheat production down, procurement less; Atta/bread/biscuits prices soar
Experts urge the government to be cautious on wheat export, ...
73 per cent first-time MLAs in Punjab to be given training in nuances of Assembly’s working
The training will be imparted for two days by a team of expe...
Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai dies of cardiac arrest in Dubai
The 52-year-old had gone with his family on a vacation