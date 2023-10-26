Help arrested for theft

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 25

A domestic worker has been arrested for allegedly stealing cash amounting to Rs 60,000 and jewelry from a house in Sector 32-A on Chandigarh Road here. A case under Sections 381 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Division Number 7 Police Station.

The complainant, Deepika Guleria, stated that she had engaged Pooja as a domestic help around 20 days ago. According to Guleria, Pooja was responsible for cleaning the house, including the rented-out portion. Guleria said that suspicions arose when her tenant, Sadhu Singh, realised that a sum of Rs 60,000 had gone missing from a cupboard.

When Guleria checked her own premises, she discovered that her gold and diamond jewelry was missing. She alleged that the suspect, Pooja, was responsible for both cases of theft.