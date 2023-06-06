Help booked for stealing jewellery

Ludhiana, June 5
A domestic help has been accused of decamping with diamond jewellery from a house in Urban Estate, Phase 1, of Dugri here. The suspect has been identified as Mamta.
Jagmohan Singh Chawla, a resident, complained to the police that they had hired a woman as domestic help around 15 days ago before the theft incident.
He alleged that the suspect stole two diamond bangles and a diamond necklace on May 18 from their house and she did not return to work afterwards. A case under Section 381 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect at the Dugri police station.
