Help decamps with valuables from house

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 12

A Nepalese domestic help served milk laced with some sedatives to a couple and after they became unconscious, she, along with her accomplice, committed a theft in a house at Urban Estate, Focal Point here.

The suspects have been identified as Sasmita Rai of Nepal and an unidentified person.

House owner Bhagwant Singh said recently they had employed Sasmita as a domestic help in the house. On September 8, his son and his family went to Bangkok.

“On September 10, when I and my wife returned home after paying obeisance at a gurdwara, the domestic help served us milk. After consuming the same, we became unconscious. When we regained consciousness, Sasmita was missing and the entire house was lying ransacked,” he said.

He said that later, they came to know that after they fell unconscious, the servant ensured entry of some unidentified person to the house and the duo decamped with cash and valuables from the house.

The Focal Point police said that an investigation was launched to trace the suspects and a case was registered in this regard on Monday.