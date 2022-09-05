Help pours in for para-badminton couple from Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 4

Para badminton couple from Ludhiana received financial assistance towards their participation in the ensuing International Para-Badminton Championship to be held at Kampala in Uganda.

Ashwani and his wife Shabana have qualified for the ‘Wheel Chair 2’ (WH2) category in the international event. The couple hogged the limelight recently when they won four medals in the National Para Badminton Championship at Trichur in Kerala. Based on this achievement, they were selected for the forthcoming championship.

However, the couple was in dire need of funds (around Rs 2 lakh) to go to Uganda for which they had urged upon sports promoters and corporate houses to extend a helping hand.

A body, Bhagwan Mahavir Sewa Sansthan, rose to the occasion and appealed to its members to donate funds.

An amount of Rs 1,05,100 was collected by the Sansthan which was handed over the couple during a function at Mahavir Bhawan, Civil

Lines. They extended gratitude towards the sansthan, particularly Rakesh Jain and Ranju.