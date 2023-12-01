Heran and HTC, Rampur come in third in boys U-17 and 19 sections

Ludhiana, November 30
Heran village near Raikot and Hockey Training Centre (HTC) of Rampur in Doraha tehsil emerged winners in their respective cup matches in the boys U-19 and U-17 categories to finish third on the seventh and penultimate day of the Ludhiana District Sarwan Singh Sandhu Gold Cup for Boys and Bibi Ranjodh Kaur Grewal Gold Cup for Girls Hockey Tournament being organised by Hockey Ludhiana at the Prithipal Stadium in Punjab Agricultural University here on Thursday.
In the match to decide the third position in the U-17 section, HTC, Rampur faced Heran village, with the former coming out triumphant 6-1. However, in U-19, Heran village avenged their defeat by edging out HTC, Rampur 4-1 to finish at the third spot.
Pargat Singh, MLA from Jalandhar Cantonment and former captain of the Indian hockey team was the chief guest today. He interacted with the players, shared his experiences and encouraged them to take active part in sports to lead a healthy life. Dronacharya awardee and former national hockey coach Baldev Singh was the guest of honour on Thursday.
