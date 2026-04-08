Hernia can block bowel movement, cut blood supply if left untreated: Expert

Dr Gurdip Singh Sidhu, member of Asia Pacific Hernia Society and Director of Surgery, Sidhu Hospital, Doraha, shares insights on hernia, its occurrence and timely surgical intervention with Lovleen Bains.

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What is hernia and how does it occur?

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Hernia is a medical condition that occurs when an internal organ or tissue pushes through a weak area in the surrounding muscle or connective tissue, most commonly in the abdominal wall, resulting in bulging of an organ or tissue from its normal place.

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Q What happens if hernia is left untreated in time?

If treatment is delayed, herniated tissue may either get trapped or permanently damaged. It may also block bowel movement or cut blood supply. Immediate hospitalisation and surgical intervention is required in life-threatening emergencies.

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Q Can hernia lead to other health issues if not treated promptly?

Yes, if not treated promptly, hernia can lead to intestinal blockage and severe infection which in some cases may be life threatening. Respiratory, digestive and urinary problems can also surface in case of slight negligence in treatment.

Q What are treatment options both surgical and non-surgical?

In case of Hernia, it must be clear that surgery is the only option, sooner or later. There are, however, some ways in which one can reduce pain and get temporary relief from disease. The precautions include controlling weight, avoiding lifting of heavy weight and making changes in day-to-day routine. Using a belt can also provide temporary relief.

Q What is laparoscopic hernia surgery? Is it better as compared to traditional surgery?

Laparoscopic surgery is a minimally invasive procedure during which a camera is inserted in the body to visualise hernia. Specialised instruments are used to pull contents of hernia back into abdomen and a mesh is placed to cover hernia opening and to reinforce abdominal wall. Compared to conventional open surgery, laparoscopic surgery involves shorter hospital stays, reduced infection risk, faster recovery, lesser pain and quick return to daily activities. Morbidity and recurrence are less as compared to open surgery, and laparoscopy surgery can be easily combined with other procedures. However, open surgery has its own benefits and may be required in a few cases where general anaesthesia is not possible to administer and in complicated cases.

Q What lifestyle changes or precautions should patients take after hernia surgery?

A number of precautionary measures need to be taken after a patient undergoes surgery. Fibre rich diet and a constant check on weight gain is important. Cough and constipation should be treated. Besides, weight reduction and avoiding heavy weightlifting is advised. Routine activities can be resumed quickly and return to work is fast after undergoing laparoscopic surgery. Strenuous work can be carried out only after complete healing and getting medical clearance from doctor concerned.