Heroin, mobile phones seized from jail inmates

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 3

A surprise checking in the Central Jail here led to the recovery of heroin and cell phones from inmates in separate cases.

In the first incident, assistant superintendent of jail Suraj Malh said on September 2, he along with the jail staff, carried out a checking in the jail. When a jail inmate, Harsimrandeep Singh, alias Monu, was frisked on suspicion, 2 gm of heroin was seized from his possession.

A case under the Prisons Act was registered against them on Saturday.

In another case, two cell phones were seized from inmates Harjinder Singh, alias John, and Bhushan.

Assistant Superintendent (Jail) Gagandeep Sharma said the mobile phones were seized from Harjinder Singh and Bhushan on September 2.

By keeping these banned items in the jail, the inmates have committed a violation of jail rules. A case under the Prisons Act was registered against the two jail inmates on Saturday and further investigation was launched.