Heroin recovery case: Wife of jailed smuggler nabbed with 700-gm heroin in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, December 10

Two days after the arrest of heroin smuggler Harmandeep Singh, alias Deep (31), a resident of Dehlon, with 4.5-kg heroin worth Rs 22 crore by the Special Task Force wing, further investigation led to the arrest of a woman smuggler identified as Tanuja Jethi, alias Tanu (29), recovery of 700 grams of heroin from her possession.

Tanuja is wife of smuggler Amandeep Jethi, who is presently lodged in the Central Jail Ludhiana, in a drug recovery case. When the STF had arrested Harmandeep with 4.5-kg heroin on December 8, he had confessed that he was a part of the heroin smuggling racket being run by jailed smugglers Amandeep Jethi and Jaspal Singh, alias Goldy. On the directions of these two inmates, he had been supplying heroin to their clients in the market.

STF inspector Harbans Singh said during probe into the case, role of Amandeep Jethi’s wife Tanuja Sethi also surfaced. Tanuja was not only in touch with her husband Amandeep over phone, but also in touch with smuggler Harmandeep. Tanuja and Harmandeep were handling heroin supply on the direction of jailed smuggler Amandeep and Goldy.

“Now, we will bring Amandeep and Goldy on production warrant from the jail to bust the entire drug supply line. Even the mobile phone, which these jailed smugglers were using illegally in jail to run smuggling racket, will also be recovered,” said STF Inspector Harbans.

Goldy is a key associate of an international drug syndicate Akshay Chhabra.

STF in-charge Harbans Singh said Goldy was also arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in 2022 along with Akshay Chhabra who ran an international drug racket. The NCB had then recovered 20-kg heroin from Chhabra and his associates. Goldy was said to be the close associate of Chhabra. Asked if Goldy in connivance with Chhabra was running this heroin smuggling network from the Ludhiana Central Jail, Harbans said so far role of Chhabra had not surfaced in the investigation of 4.5-kg heroin recovery case, but interrogation of Goldy could only confirm if Chhabra was also part of the heroin drug racket being run from the jail. If required, the STF would definitely bring Chhabra on production warrant for questioning as well.