Heroin smuggler gets 10-yr RI, fined Rs 1 lakh

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 1

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Ashok Kapoor has convicted Jaswinder Singh, alias Sucha, a resident of Chabbewal, Hoshiarpur, on the charges of indulging in smuggling of heroin. He was sentenced to undergo 10 years’’ of rigorous imprisonment (RI).

Pronouncing the verdict, the court held that the prosecution has successfully proved the charges levelled against the accused beyond any doubt. He was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh. The judge also turned down the plea of leniency raised by him.

District Attorney Puneet Jaggi said a case against the accused was registered at the Salem Tabri police station on Feburary 28, 2018. He was apprehended by the Special Task Force (STF) with 500 gm of heroin.

On that day, police personnel, headed by sub-inspector Jaspal Singh, stopped him on suspicion near the Jalandhar bypass. The accused was coming from the Buddha Nullah side on foot.

Later, DSP Rajesh Kumar from the STF was called to the spot. In his presence, frisking of the accused was conducted. During the search, 500 gm of heroin was recovered from his possession. Afterwards, he was arrested. After completion of the investigation, he was put to trial.

However, during the trial, the accused pleaded innocence. But after appreciating the evidence on record, the court found him guilty and awarded punishment.