Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized, 2 held in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 29

The Ludhiana police claimed to have nabbed two smugglers and seized 265 gm of heroin from their possession. The smugglers were on the way to deliver the consignment to their clients. The value of the contraband was said to be over Rs 1 crore.

Those arrested have been identified as Bajrang Bansal, a resident of New Bank Colony, Dakha, and Mandeep Singh, alias Deepi, a resident of Ranchi Colony, Threeke. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the smugglers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar and ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Sran addressed mediapersons regarding the matter on Saturday.

DCP Brar said inspector Jasvir Singh, in-charge, Anti-Narcotics Cell, had received a tip-off that the duo were into the illegal business of heroin smuggling and were on way to deliver a consignment of heroin to their clients near the Sahnewal railway station.

After a police party intercepted the duo, they were stopped for checking. During the checking of their belongings, the contraband was recovered from them, added the DCP.

ADCP Rupinder Sran said both accused had a criminal record. While Bajrang was facing a dowry death case registered at the Dakha police station in 2020, Mandeep was facing two cases of cheating and murder registered against him in 2008 and 2019 in Ludhiana.

ADCP Sran said after coming out on bail in already registered cases, the accused came in contact with some big drug smugglers and started drug smuggling. Now, the police would identify big fish involved in the drug smuggling and would arrest them.