Hi-tech pothole repair machines await inauguration amid road woes

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 14

One month after purchasing two mobile pothole patching machines at a cost of around Rs 3.86 crore, which are designed to operate effectively throughout the year, the Municipal Corporation (MC) awaits their official inauguration. ‘Pothole Busters’ and ‘The Road Doctors’ have been mentioned on the machines that are based on the infrared recycling technology.

Designed to work effectively in harsh winter conditions As per an official, the mobile pothole repair machines are designed to operate effectively even in harsh winter conditions when the MC’s hotmix plant, responsible for preparing patchwork material, is closed. The machines boast the capability to repair a pothole within approximately 20 minutes.

At present, both machines have been stationed on thefire station premises on Hambran Road for the past month. According to sources, the civic body is planning to get the machines inaugurated by the Chief Minister or the Local Bodies Minister.

As per an official, the machines are designed to operate effectively even in harsh winter conditions when the corporation’s hotmix plant, responsible for preparing patchwork material, is closed. The machines boast the capability to repair a pothole within approximately 20 minutes.

Significantly, many pothole-ridden roads or internal streets in the city have become a source of inconvenience for commuters. There is a demand for utilising the machines to fix the potholed roads, aiming to provide the public with relief from issues caused by deteriorating road conditions.

Gurpreet Singh Gopi, a former Congress councillor, has raised concerns over not utilising the machines for pothole repairs. Despite the substantial expenditure on acquiring the same, Gopi questioned why these are not being used to address the deteriorating road conditions in different parts of the city.

Gopi said while the MC’s hotmix plant was set to close due to the winter season soon, various potholed roads were yet to be repaired. He said the machines must be used to fulfil their intended purpose and ensure repair of the potholes in the city.

The civic body used Rs 2.98 crore for the initiative under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). Additionally, each machine is covered by an annual maintenance contract (AMC) with a company, ensuring five years of maintenance for each unit.

An MC official said they had checked the working of the newly purchased machines in the city. Now, these would be flagged off soon by a minister.