High accumulation of pollutants observed in Giaspura: Probe

Gas tragedy: Magisterial inquiry also blames dense population, eateries for high organic load

NDRF jawans and cops at the gas tragedy site in Giaspura. file



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, July 12

The committee of officers from multiple departments, led by SDM (West) Harjinder Singh, has observed high accumulation of various pollutants in the Giaspura locality, where the sudden release of very high concentration of hydrogen sulphide (H2S) gas from a roadside manhole on April 30, had claimed 11 lives, including five of a family.

Report sent to NGT panel: DC

The magisterial inquiry report has been sent to the fact-finding committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which is conducting a final probe in the matter.

— Surabhi Malik, Deputy Commissioner

Taking cognisance of the incident, Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik had ordered a magisterial inquiry and had constituted a committee of officers, led by SDM (West) and comprising officials concerned of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Municipal Corporation (MC), Deputy Director (Factories) and the Police Commissionerate.

In its report submitted to the DC, a copy of which is with The Tribune, the magisterial probe has submitted that the pocket in the affected stretch was not behaving in unison with the rest of the sewer line of the area.

“High accumulation of various pollutants is observed in this pocket, indicating some abnormality in the flow of sewer or some blockage in that particular stretch only,” it reported.

The report noted that parameters reflected in samples collected from the branch sewer lines near the water polluting industries support the hypothesis of no contribution from these industries and rather build up of anaerobic/ septic conditions in the affected stretch.

The committee of officers felt that the densely populated vicinity and cluster of meat, fish processing shops and dhabas were responsible for high organic load at the site.

“The area is a house to crowded habitats mainly made by migrant labourers, who work in the industries. There are several vehras in which migrant labourers are staying in congested areas and other commercial establishments contributing to huge organic load,” it said while reporting that the vicinity in and around the incident site was densely populated.

The inquiry panel further submitted that there was a cluster of nearly 10 fish/meat shops located in the upstream of the incident point, which were discharging washing water with high organic load into the sewer lines. Besides, there were around seven dhabas opposite to the point of incident, which were also a source of high organic load.

“They neither have any adequate disposal for highly organic effluent nor any solid waste disposal arrangements,” the report mentioned while stating that broken manholes near the meat shops indicated that the solid waste might had been dumped into the municipal sewer lines, which had led to choking and heavy accumulation of organic matter.

The probe committee also observed that inadequate vents to the sewer lines accompanied by no or poor ventilation in residences of affected houses might had aggravated the problem, resulting in the accumulation of hydrogen sulphide (H2S) gas in the affected pocket.

While suggesting requirement of sewer vents, the report said sudden dissipation of gas due to reverse ventilation of H2S and unscientific sewer connections by the affected households cannot be ruled out.

Pointing out that inadequate slime stripping and alime deposition in the sewer line was one of the main reasons for accumulation of H2S in the affected stretch, the magisterial inquiry added that even if H2S was formed, the same would have not been reversely dissipated, had there been the presence of sewer vents and provisions of scientific sewer connections with adequate ventilation arrangements by the affected households.

