High Court dismisses plea to stay acquisition of land

Rajneesh Lakhanpal

Ludhiana, June 10

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed the writ petition challenging acquisition of land for setting up a project to develop and beautify the birthplace of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar.

The court noted that the project aims to develop and beautify the birthplace of Shaheed-e-Azam Sukhdev Thapar. The Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Punjab, had initially declared the site as a ‘protected monument’ on

May 18, 2009, under the Punjab Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1964.

The court further noted that the acquisition of the petitioner’s property, identified as No. B-VI-1837, was crucial for providing proper access to the historical site. It also observed that petitioner’s objections to the SIA report were not adequately substantiated.

The petitioner, Prem Chand Bansal, whose property was to be acquired for providing direct access to the historical national heritage site had approached the high court raising several objections.

After the dismissal of the petition seeking stay on the acquisition of land, now, the All India Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust has written to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to instruct the Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, for directing the SDM East (Land Acquisition Collector) to issue final award of acquisition for taking over the possession of the petitioner’s property.

Ashok Thapar, national president of the trust and kin of the martyr, said they give a 15-day ultimatum to the authorities for issuing final award of acquisition for taking over the possession of the said building, otherwise they would be forced to sit on a hunger strike in front of the SDM office, here.

Initially, a sum of Rs 81 lakh was sanctioned by the Central Government. Thereafter, an amount of Rs 1 crore was announced by the Chief Minister on August 15, 2018, during the Independence celebrations, to be spent for the beautification and development of the site in question.