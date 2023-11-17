High Court issues notice of motion to city dental college faculty, examiners

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana November 16

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued notice of motion to Baba Jaswant Singh Dental college (BJS) Ludhiana’s faculties involved and external examiners of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, regarding a writ petition filed by Dr Ravinder Kaur, final year Master’s of Dental Surgery (MDS) student.

She levelled allegations against the HOD and reader of the institution of conspiring to fail her.

Dr Ravinder said she appeared in three theory examinations held on August 2, 4 and 7 this year and the result was declared on October 3; she was declared passed in all the three theoretical exams. The petitioner also appeared in practical examination held on August 18 and 19 but she was arbitrarily declared failed. She alleged that Dr Anchal Sood, HOD, and Dr Swantika Tondon, reader, manipulated the practical examination by not following relevant guidelines of the Dental Council of India. The two external examiners, Dr Surinder Sachdeva and Dr Ashish Jain were also part of conspiracy to fail the petitioner, she said. The High Court issued a notice of motion to all involved, after hearing the plea of Dr Ravinder Kaur of BJS Dental college.

The petitioner has made a request to summon the entire record of practical examination for the perusal of the HC and re-examination of practical exams at some different centre. The matter would come up for hearing on March 14.

