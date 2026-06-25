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Home / Ludhiana / High Court issues posting orders of 5 newly appointed ADJs

High Court issues posting orders of 5 newly appointed ADJs

The High Court directed that all newly appointed officers shall assume charge of their assignments immediately at their respective stations

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Rajneesh Lakhanpal
Legal Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 08:02 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Punjab and Haryana High Court. Tribune file
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has given posting orders of five newly appointed direct recruits as Additional District and Sessions Judges (ADJs) across the state.

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According to an order issued by the High Court on Thursday, Prabhjot Singh Sachdeva has been posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge at Faridkot, Harnoor Singh Chhabra has been posted at Ferozepur as an additional officer, Parvinder Singh has been posted at Kapurthala as an additional officer, Ravinder Singh has been sent to Sangrur as an Additional District and Sessions Judge, while Jagjit Singh has been posted at Bathinda as an additional officer.

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The High Court directed that all newly appointed officers shall assume charge of their assignments immediately at their respective stations. It has also asked the Chandigarh Judicial Academy to prepare a training schedule for the newly appointed judicial officers.

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District and Sessions Judges concerned have been directed to ensure compliance with service rules requiring the newly appointed officers to take the prescribed Oath of Allegiance before assuming the office.

The posting order forms part of a larger reshuffle in the higher judicial service, involving transfers and postings of several serving Additional District and Sessions Judges including ADJ Shiv Mohan Garg from Moga to Sangrur as Principal Judge Family Court, ADJ Randhir Verma from Sangrur to SAS Nagar as Principal Judge Family Court, ADJ Lakhvinder Kaur Duggal from Ferozepur to Rupnagar, ADJ Krishan Kant Jain from Faridkot to Ferozepur, ADJ Kulbhushan Kumar from Bathinda to Pathankot, ADJ Amrinder Pal Singh from Sangrur to Bathinda as Presiding officer Industrial Tribunal.

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