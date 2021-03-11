High cut-offs cause stress in students: Experts

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, August 14

Worried over rising stress among students due to their inability to get admissions in their desired courses and colleges even after scoring as high as 90 per cent marks, educationists have held the “corrupt” system responsible for this deterioration. They have asked government agencies to intervene else it would be too late as future of tender minds (students) was involved.

Rohita (name changed) scored 92 per cent marks in Class XII but has failed to get admission in a good law college. “The cut-off percentage is 96-97 per cent. I had put in my 100 per cent but failed to get admission in the college of my choice. I feel frustrated as only students scoring above 95 per cent will get admission in the colleges of their choice,” she said.

Nankana Sahib Public School Principal Harmit Kaur Waraich said the present system would ruin the lives of students if the government does not keep a check. “Admissions to top colleges are given to students who give huge donations. This is the mockery of the system. Institutes conduct their own tests and do not reveal the marks scored by students. There needs to be some check by the government so that students do not feel stressed-out and frustrated,” said Waraich.

Neeta Khanna, counsellor of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, said parents should support their children. “All students have got different intelligence levels and they cannot be compared with one another. Parents should support their child and try to make him/her understand that all colleges are good and it is the concentration with which they study that matters,” she said.

Parents also feel that the monopoly of good colleges should be checked and curbed and system of admissions should be improved. In absence of this, children are left with the only option of studying overseas, said a parent.