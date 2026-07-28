High drama as cops try to nab man in minor’s gang rape case

High drama unfolded in the case of gang rape of a minor in the city. The police team that went to apprehend the key suspect in the abduction and gang-rape of a 16-year-old minor girl in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony of Sherpur Kalan faced stiff opposition from his family members but the alert team arrested the man from the spot.

Advertisement

As per information, when the Ludhiana police team raided the hideout of the main named suspect, Manish, to nab him, a ruckus broke out at the spot. His family members tried to stop the police action and even scuffled with the team. However, the policemen showed alertness, took the man into custody and brought him to the police station. The police are now preparing to present the suspect before the court and seek police remand.

Advertisement

The police officials said during the remand, he would be interrogated so that the whereabouts of his absconding accomplices Naresh and Saurav, who were involved in the incident, could be traced.

Advertisement

On July 21, based on the statements of the victim’s mother, a case was registered at the Moti Nagar police station under various sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act. In the complaint, it was alleged that Manish, who stays in the victim’s neighbourhood, and his two friends, Saurav and Naresh, abducted the minor, administered some intoxicating substance to her and committed the heinous act with her. The police said continuous raids were on to arrest the absconding suspects.